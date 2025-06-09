Dakuitoga shifts focus to grassroots development

[Pic:Joe Dakutioga/Facebook]

After more than 30 years at the forefront of Fijian rugby league, Joe Dakuitoga isn’t retreating from the sport; instead, he’s directing his passion and expertise toward nurturing the foundation of Fijian rugby league—its grassroots.

His journey is a testament to dedication, evolution, and the power of giving back to the game that shaped his life.

The former Fiji Bati and Fiji Bulikula head coach’s contribution to the sport spans over three decades, beginning when rugby league was still emerging from the shadow of rugby union in Fiji.

As one of the pioneering Fijian athletes to transition from union to league, Dakuitoga played a crucial role in popularizing the sport, setting a precedent that helped rugby league flourish nationally.

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Under his guidance as head coach, the Fiji Bati achieved significant milestones, earning respect on the international stage. However, with decades of decades behind him, Dakuitoga now believes his greatest impact lies in developing young talent, empowering the next generation to carry forward the pride of Fijian rugby league.

Transitioning focus from elite coaching to grassroots development is no small shift.

It reflects an understanding that the future strength of Fijian rugby league depends on the solid cultivation of skills, discipline, and passion from the earliest playing days.

Dakuitoga’s mission is clear and that is to instill in young players not only technical knowledge but also the resilience and sportsmanship that have defined his career.

‘I have done enough for national duties, and I’m resigning from national duties and will be available if there’s any way I can help in the development of grassroots development.

This new direction ensures that his legacy will extend far beyond his own era, inspiring a continuous lineage of athletes who can elevate the sport further.