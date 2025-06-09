Fiji boosts landslide monitoring

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji has strengthened its ability to monitor and manage landslide risks with the establishment of a pilot monitoring station at Mission Hill, Dilkusha.

The initiative follows a week-long technical training programme for officers from the Mineral Resources Department’s Geological Survey Division, facilitated by the U.S. Geological Survey Landslide Disaster Assistance Team.

The training covered landslide modelling, geological and geospatial data collection, monitoring techniques and the installation and maintenance of specialised equipment.

The Mission Hill station will provide hands-on experience for MRD officers and serve as a demonstration site for future landslide monitoring initiatives across Fiji.

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Regional specialists from Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, the Pacific Community, the Pacific Island Countries and Territories Landslide Working Group and the Fiji Meteorological Service also took part.

The initiative strengthens Fiji’s capacity to understand landslide hazards linked to heavy rainfall, steep terrain, land-use changes and extreme weather, helping protect communities and critical infrastructure.