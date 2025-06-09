Business boom revealed

[Photo: FILE]

The number of businesses operating in Fiji has increased, with 20,563 establishments recorded last year.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics’ Experimental Statistical Business Register shows transport and storage had the biggest growth, rising by 40.5 percent compared with 2024.

Wholesale and retail trade remains the biggest sector, with 7,042 establishments. It grew by 11 percent from the previous year.

Accommodation and food services also increased by 15.7 per cent, while manufacturing rose by 9 percent.

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Education recorded a small increase of 0.2 per cent.

Suva, Nasinu, Lami and Navua have the highest number of establishments, with 7,630 businesses. Ba and Lautoka follow with 4,534, while Nadi and Sigatoka have 3,238.

The register also shows that sole traders are the most common type of business, with 9,489 establishments. Private limited companies follow with 7,755.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics says the register covers active businesses and other entities producing goods and services in Fiji, based on administrative data.