Ditoka calls for stronger Fiji-Palau ties

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Sakiasi Ditoka. [Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Sakiasi Ditoka, has praised Fijians living and working in Palau for their contribution to both Fiji and their host country, describing them as Fiji’s everyday ambassadors.

Speaking during a talanoa session with members of the Fijian community in Palau, Ditoka said Fijians overseas have an important responsibility to respect the laws, customs and traditions of their host country while maintaining a strong connection with their Fijian heritage.

He says Fijians in Palau are making valuable contributions across a range of professions, including health and other sectors, and thanked them for their service and contribution.

Ditoka also acknowledged the strong relationship between the Fijian community and the traditional leadership of Palau.

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He says the recognition and friendship extended to the Fijian community goes beyond a formal ceremony, representing acceptance, belonging, respect and trust.

According to Ditoka, the relationship between Fiji and Palau is strengthened not only through government-to-government engagement, but most importantly through the people of both countries.

“Fiji values expansion of our economy, looks forward to deepening cooperation with other countries that benefit our people.”

Ditoka says the talanoa session provided an opportunity for the government to listen to the experiences and concerns of Fijians living abroad and consider how government services could better support them.