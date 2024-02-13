Global Recycling Day celebrations to be held at QVS

[Source: Supplied]

The Pacific Recycling Foundation will host this year’s Global Recycling Day celebrations, at Queen Victoria School in Tailevu on March 18th.

This is the first time the celebration will be held within a school environment, symbolising a pivotal moment in Fiji’s environmental consciousness.

PRF Founder, Amitesh Deo has thanked QVS and the Ministry of Education for their support towards PRF’s mission.

Deo says QVS is admired for nurturing some of Fiji’s most influential leaders across various sectors.

He adds this year’s celebration will serve as a platform for these leaders, alongside passionate advocates, and young minds, to advocate the cause of recycling and inspire sustainable practices for future generations.

Deo emphasizes the importance of instilling best practices in recycling and waste management among the school’s young leaders.

PRF is anticipating a gathering of over 1,000 stakeholders, recycling advocates, and industry leaders, at this year’s Global Recycling Day celebrations.