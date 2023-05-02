GCC will remain apolitical says Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

The Great Council of Chiefs will be apolitical, says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

While speaking on Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminisita programme, Rabuka says the Bose Levu Vakaturaga is the governing body of the Vanua and its people.

Rabuka says it’s chiefly to see the three confederacies living the decisions of the GCC, and it has been the case since the establishment of the GCC.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Bose Levu Vakaturaga is part of our lives. We live in a traditional way, we have our vanua, our yavusa, our mataqali, and our tokatoka, so that means that we have a leader that makes decisions on our behalf. So there should be a governing body that represents the traditional leadership of the vanua so that it can make decisions on ways to help better the traditional Itaukei community.”

Rabuka says some people continue to speak against it, saying that it’s political.

“The Bose Levu Vakaturaga is different and is not associated with politics. The two can only work together if it means working for the good of Fiji and its people. If the GCC requests for the government to agree on a certain point and the government does not agree, then the GCC will respect the government’s decision and vice versa.”

Rabuka says he feels proud to see that the Chiefs are working together again after 16 years, enhancing the relationship between the vanua, the church, and the government.

The GCC was first established by Fijian Holdings, one of the second-largest companies in Fiji, and the idea to establish it was brought up by the late former Prime Minister and Tui Nayau Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara.

The GCC will be held on the Chiefly Island of Bau this month.