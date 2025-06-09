GCC operational costs exceed $1 million

[file photo]

The Great Council of Chiefs has spent over $10.5 million since 2023 on rebuilding and operations.

iTaukei Affairs Minister Ifereimi Vasu states this spending aims to secure the Council’s financial independence and support its administrative functions.

The largest portion $7.58 million was used to rebuild Vale Ni Bose, the Council’s meeting house.

Another $1.74 million went to refurbishing the GCC Talanoa Lounge, with $130,000 spent on an official vehicle for the GCC chairman.

Operational costs including meeting expenses and secretariat salaries, have surpassed $1.1 million.

Vasu also revealed the GCC Implementation Team has spent $253,810 from its $390,000 budget on staff salaries, research and equipment, leaving $136,190 unspent.

