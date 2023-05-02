FWCC denounces violence against elderly woman

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Center has strongly denounced violence against women, stating unequivocally that it should never happen.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali has pledged that the organization will always stand against such violence.

Ali’s comments came in response to a recent case in which an elderly woman in Lautoka was assaulted by a security guard.

However, she believes that this incident is just one of many examples of the impact of the country’s authoritarian leadership over the past 10 to 16 years.

“This is also an issue of how our country has become a very authoritarian state over the last 10, 12 years or so or 16 years. Particularly over the last 10 years or so. So this is also like everyone who wears a uniform takes it upon himself that they can do this to ordinary citizens that they have that authority also.”

Ali is urging the government and relevant authorities to take action to dismantle the authoritarian leadership that has had such a damaging impact on the way people in uniform carry out their duties and responsibilities.

The FWCC Coordinator says they will continue to advocate for change until such violence is eradicated entirely.