Funds to support Frank Hilton Organization

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation, in partnership with VT Pop , has donated $8,000 to the Frank Hilton Organization through the Pacific Break Concert.

Chief Executive Sureni Jayaweera of the Frank Hilton Organization says that the funds will support facility development.

She stresses that the organization receives percent grant funding from the government, while they rely on donations for the balance.

“So all funds that are provided for us go into running the facilities, mainly the Hilton home. We receive a grant from the government towards the home, which covers approximately 30% of its total need. So everything else food and nutrition, caregiver support, medication, equipment all of that requires fundraising.”

She adds the donation is crucial role in addressing the organization’s challenges and they are grateful for the support from stakeholders.

“Will directly impact the lives of these children within the homes, as well as support our team to support families and other children within communities as well, so we are extremely appreciative and grateful to the initiative of all the stakeholders and partners who gathered to actually fundraise for us.”

VTPOP Music Director, Tix Korocowiri, is one of the stakeholder says their initiative is to give back to the organization by providing children with more arts-centric activities.

“At VT Pop Music, this is ingrained in our movement and the way we want to move forward, so we’ll be looking at other opportunities to not only give back to the Frank Hilton organization but other organizations, mainly concerning music and the arts.”

The Frank Hilton Organization is dedicated to addressing the needs of children with disabilities and their families by providing them with the required services.