Funding secured for Pacific Dermatology Training

Four years of funding for dermatology training for Pacific doctors and other health workers is now assured thanks to a significant donation by the International League of Dermatological Societies.

The funding will allow dermatology training at the Pacific Dermatology Training Centre located at Fiji’s National Skin Clinic, at Tamavua Twomey Hospital, Suva.

In response to a submission from Pacific Dermatology Limited, the world peak body, the ILDS has committed operational funding for at least the next four years to assist with skin specialist education in the Pacific nations.

Article continues after advertisement

Prior to opening the PDTC 2019 there were only three dermatologists in the Pacific.

To date the Fiji National University and PDTC, has graduated 11 doctors from countries including Fiji, Kiribati, the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa through the one-year Diploma in Dermatology.

In addition, three doctors from Fiji are due to graduate as fully qualified dermatologists in late 2024.

This funding should allow more than ten more doctors to be upskilled.

ILDS’s charitable International Foundation for Dermatology Chair, Dr Claire Fuller says the success of this program and the great need for expanding dermatology services in the Pacific fits well with their charter to improve the treatment of skin disease in the Pacific.

The current Director of PDTC, Dr. Meciusela Tuicakau, welcomes this exciting opportunity to continue dermatology teaching.