Full closure of Vuci road for urgent repair

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/Facebook]

There will be a full road closure along the Vuci Road in Nausori today, starting at 7pm.

The Fiji Roads Authority will be carrying out emergency culvert reinstatement works.

It says the closure will take place next to the junction of the Maki Musala subdivision.

During this time, the FRA contractor will close the full width of the road, and for safety reasons, there will be no access for pedestrians and vehicles.

Residents staying inside and past Maki Musala Subdivision are requested to detour by taking the Nadali Bypass Road via Wainibokasi Road.

Residents staying from the Vuci Road junction to Bosekorewa Feeder Road will be permitted access from the Wainiboaksi Roundabout into Vuci Road.

Travelers in and around this area are advised to plan their travel accordingly.

The reinstatement is anticipated to be completed by 6 am tomorrow.