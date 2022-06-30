Fuel price hike from tomorrow

[File Photo]

Motorists will have to fork out extra money from tomorrow as the new fuel and LPG prices come into effect.

Motor Spirit will increase to $3.44 per litre from $3.08 cents per litre.

Premix will retail at $3.24 per litre compared to $2.90 last month, Kerosene will increase by 15 cents to retail at $2.50 per litre, while Diesel will increase from $3.03 to $3.14 per litre.

For LPG, a 4.5kg Cylinder will sell at $16.71 which will decrease by $1.03 cents, a 12kg Cylinder will cost $44.56 compared to $47.32 last month, Bulk Gas will drop to $3.44 from $3.65 and auto gas will cost $2.30 from $2.45.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission said the fuel price review in Fiji follows a one-month lag period, as such the prices are based on imports made last month.

The changes in fuel prices for July are due to unfavourable movements in international market prices for motor spirit, premix, diesel and kerosene.

Furthermore, an unfavourable movement was also noted in international freight rates for all refined fuel products and the US Dollar strengthened against the Fijian dollar on all refined fuel products based on May 2022 imports.