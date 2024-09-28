FRIEND launches e-commerce platform

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/Facebook]

An e-commerce platform for micro-enterprises has been established through a partnership between the Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprises and Development and Shop Pasifika Private Limited.

The initiative provides a platform for entrepreneurs to market their products and services, which will improve the livelihoods of their families and communities.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Manoa Kamikamica says the initiative allows micro-enterprises to have a stable source of income through the e-commerce platform.

“We reflect on the vital role that micro-enterprises play in not just alleviating poverty and supporting livelihoods, but also uplifting lives, a core commitment of the Fiji government. As we navigate our economic landscape, it is crucial that we empower grassroots communities to take charge of their futures.”



Kamikamica says it will also break the barriers for entrepreneurs to access local and international markets, paving the way for a prosperous future for all Fijians.

He acknowledges FRIEND for its commitment to uplift the lives of Fijians over the past two decades through its various social and economic empowerment programmes.

The government is committed to develop the first-ever E-Commerce Strategy as it emphasizes the potential of electronic business in an age of digital.

The initiative was funded by the USAID’s Pacific American Fund.