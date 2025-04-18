FRCS launches amnesty program

[File Photo]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has announced its 2025 Tax Amnesty Program.

It will run from the 1st of next month until the end of July.

The FRCS says the initiative provides a limited-time opportunity for individuals and businesses to file overdue tax returns, make voluntary disclosures of income, amend incorrect or incomplete returns pay outstanding taxes and receive a waiver on most administrative penalties.

It says the program is designed to strengthen the country’s tax system and support economic growth.

The FRCS also says it anticipates that the initiative will result in a significant increase in tax compliance, leading to a more robust fiscal environment.

It adds the amnesty does not apply to penalties arising from investigations or audits.

The FRCS says it encourages all eligible taxpayers to take advantage of this opportunity to regularize their tax affairs without incurring penalties.





