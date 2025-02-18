FRCS intercepts undeclared ammunition

[Source: Supplied]

Customs officers at Nadi International Airport intercepted undeclared ammunition from a passenger arriving on a flight from Los Angeles.

According to the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, ammunition can be considered a weapon because it is a crucial component of a weapon system and can have an effect on a target.

Additionally, the ammunition can function as an expendable weapon on its own.

The interception followed targeted risk assessments and specific indicators identified by frontline officers.

The passenger and the baggage were promptly referred to the Border Police for further investigation.

FRCS Chief Executive Udit Singh praised the vigilance and swift action of the customs officers involved in the interception.

Singh urged all passengers to comply with customs regulations, as failing to declare restricted or prohibited items can result in serious consequences.

He adds that FRCS takes all border security threats seriously and will continue to enhance risk assessment and targeting measures.

