FRCS and Police unite to enhance law enforcement

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service and the Fiji Police Force are strengthening their partnership to enhance collaboration in various domains of national security and law enforcement.

FRCS Chief Executive Udit Singh and Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu recently had a meeting where they discussed the critical importance of a unified approach to safeguarding the nation’s borders while ensuring robust customs enforcement and policing measures.

They also talked about strategies to address emerging challenges more effectively.

Singh and Tudravu agreed on the importance of continued cooperation and the exploration of new avenues for joint initiatives that bolster national security, public safety, and the economic well-being of the nation.

