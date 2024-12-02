FRA to act on concerns expressed by Council

The Fiji Road Authority says it is committed to addressing the concerns on the deteriorated state of road infrastructures expressed by the Savusavu Town Council.

It includes issues that range from faded signs for pedestrian crossings, and damaged streetlights, to deteriorated walkways and roads among other concerns.

In an interview with FBC News, Savusavu Town Council Chair Shiu Shankar Singh highlighted the laxity of authorities to take action on a significant number of issues that remain unsolved in Savusavu Town.

Article continues after advertisement

“Despite a lot of telephone calls made to them, and after telephone calls, we did write a letter to them on the 28th of October. Till today, no response. When we called them, they said, we have to look for a job number. What about this accident? Something happened? So, it is impure that they are fearsome. Despite a lot of communities writing in our Council Viper Group, Business Group, and all this.”

Singh says long-standing issues have caused inconvenience to the residents, despite frequent requests to solve the issue which has existed for months, little to no action has been taken by authorities.

The Fiji Road Authority says it is addressing several critical upgrades as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance road networks in rural and urban areas in Savusavu and other areas in the Northern Division.

It includes constructing footpaths along Buca Bay Road, asphalt surfacing along Lesiaceva Road, ongoing resealing work, as well as implementing coastal protection measures, ensuring the long-term stability of road infrastructures.

The Fiji Road Authority says it actively engages with individuals and organizations to ensure the improvement of road infrastructures which aligns with the needs of travelers and residents in the Hidden Paradise.