Four women lost, kids targeted

Four women and one man have died from intimate partner violence in Fiji between January and July this year.

Sexual offences increased by 28 percent with 60 percent of victims under 18, according to the Fiji Police Force’s June 2025 report.

Crimes against children rose by eight percent.

More than half of these involved sexual abuse, and nearly a quarter happened inside family homes.

These alarming statistics were shared in Parliament by Minister for Women Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran.

She said domestic violence remains common and is often committed by people close to the victims.

The Minister stressed that these crimes happen inside homes where people should feel safe, calling the situation a social tragedy and national emergency.

Kiran also outlined economic data showing ongoing inequality. Women make up only 32 percent of Fiji’s labour force.

Just 19 percent of micro, small, and medium businesses are women-owned. Women hold 10 percent of parliamentary seats, 27 percent of non-commercial board positions, and 19 percent of commercial board roles.

Female enrolment in tertiary STEM courses remains low at 25 percent.Referring to the 2024 Global Gender Gap Report, she said Fiji ranked 128th out of 146 countries overall.

The country has closed 64.2 percent of its gender gap. In economic participation Fiji ranks 117th, in political empowerment 140th, in health and survival 106th and in educational attainment 107th.

These figures, Kiran states reveal deep challenges.

Women, she explained are overrepresented in low-paid informal jobs.

“They carry most unpaid care work, which is unrecognized and unsupported. Many face abuse, climate impacts, and institutional barriers limiting opportunities.”

To address this, Kiran said Cabinet approved the Women’s Economic Empowerment National Action Plan 2025 to 2030.

The plan aims to increase women’s labour force participation from 32 to 60 percent by 2030. It sets a goal to raise women-owned businesses from 19 to 50 percent by 2029.

Women’s parliamentary representation should grow from 10 to 30 percent. Targets include 50 percent women on both commercial and non-commercial boards and doubling female enrolment in STEM courses to 50 percent by 2029.

The plan focuses on inclusive employment, skills development, business support, financial inclusion, and women’s health. It also calls for changing harmful social norms and involving men and boys in gender equality efforts.

Kiran said empowering women was essential for justice and economic growth.

Studies show full women’s participation can raise earnings by 30 percent and add up to two percent annually to GDP. Reducing violence against women could save Fiji about $300 million a year or 6.6 percent of Gross Domestic Product.

She welcomed the government’s extension of preschool hours, noting childcare access is key to improving women’s workforce participation.

The plan will be led by Kiran and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica. A secretariat and advisory group will oversee the plan with the Department for Women managing daily work.

Kiran said the plan outlined the government’s commitment to fairness.

It aims to ensure women from all backgrounds have fair work, financial security and a voice in economic decisions.









