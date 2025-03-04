Four Opposition MPs back constitutional amendment

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook - (L to R) Sanjay Kirpal, Shalen Kumar, Sachida Nand and Rinesh Sharma]

Four group of 17 members yesterday supported the move to amend the 2013 Constitution.

This includes Sanjay Kirpal, Shalen Kumar, Sachida Nand and Rinesh Sharma.

These four are among the 41 who voted in favor of the amendment, 13 voted against it while one did not vote.

Article continues after advertisement

Those who voted against the amendment include Praveen Bala, Hem Chand, Semi Koroilavesau, Faiyaz Koya, Premila Kumar, Ketan Lal, Virendra Lal, Alvick Maharaj, Joseph Nand, Vijay Nath, Viam Pillay, Inia Seruiratu and Jone Usamate.

Chapter 11 of the Constitution states that any amendments to the Constitution shall have the support of 75 percent of the Members of Parliament and 75 percent of the registered voters in a referendum.

The government needed four votes to meet the required majority and it seems they might have gotten it.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.