Four freehold land titles returned to Yavusa Wainikeli in Taveuni

[Photo: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources/ Facebook]

The Yavusa Wainikeli in Taveuni celebrated a milestone as they completed payment for four freehold land titles that have been returned to its people.

This is part of native land that was converted to freehold land in the colonial era, but landowning units have reclaimed it through the Freehold Buy Back Scheme.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka officiated at the hand-over of the land titles and says the return of these land titles has increased the size of the allotment in the Yavusa, ensuring a sustainable livelihood for its members.

Rabuka says this is a beacon of hope for other landowning units aspiring to clear their dues and have full possession of their freehold land titles.

The Prime Minister reminded the Yavusa Wainikeli that the hand-over of the land titles comes with responsibilities, and advised the young and old to unite in the utilization of their land.

A total of 1,184 acres of formerly native land has been returned under the four freehold land titles.