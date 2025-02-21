Fotofili steps in as Malimali takes leave

[File Photo - Barbara Malimali]

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has acknowledged the appointment of Lisiate Fotofili as its new Acting Deputy Commissioner, effective from February 19, 2025.

Fotofili steps into the role as Commissioner Barbara Malimali takes leave while a hearing into her appointment continues.

The Commission says with 18 years of experience in the legal profession, Fotofili brings a strong background in prosecution and judicial service.

FICAC says Fotofili spent 11 years as a prosecutor at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, where he handled high-profile cases including murder, rape, sedition, and fraud. In 2018, he was sworn in as a Resident Magistrate, presiding over courts in Tavua, Rakiraki, and Nasinu.

Fotofili holds a Postgraduate Certificate in Corruption Studies from the University of Hong Kong, alongside qualifications in law from the University of the South Pacific.

It adds that Fotofili’s appointment comes at a crucial time for FICAC as it continues its mission to uphold transparency and accountability in Fiji.

