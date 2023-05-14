Forward Fiji declaration signed

The Forward Fiji Declaration has been signed and marks a new era for the Indigenous Fijians and the Indo-Fijian community.

The historical declaration outlines the confession and reconciliation between the two largest races in Fiji by population, forging a new relationship and leaving behind the wrong deeds ever since the arrival of the Girmitiyas, including the 1987 and the 200 coups.

Under the declaration, there will be no more coup but democracy and the rule of law; no more disunity but love and understanding; and no more racism but respect and mutual awareness.

Article continues after advertisement

The declaration also includes no religious intolerance but works for the common good of all.

The declaration was signed by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Methodist Church President Reverend Ili Vunisuwai, Mahendra Chaudhary, and other religious organization leaders.