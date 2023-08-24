Former leaders criticize Japan’s wastewater release

Former Pacific Island Country leaders have strongly criticized Japan and Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) for their decision to release over 1.3 million tonnes of nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the Pacific Ocean.

The leaders argue that this action highlights the dangers of nuclear power and its impact on the health and well-being of Pacific Islanders.

They point to the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station meltdown in 2011 as evidence of the long-term consequences of nuclear disasters. This move is seen as a disregard for international agreements against nuclear pollution and a breach of Pacific peoples’ human rights.

The leaders call for international intervention to prevent this release and endorse legal action against Japan at the International Tribunal on the Law of the Sea.

They also express solidarity with coastal communities and Non-Governmental Organizations in Japan, Korea, China, and the Pacific states opposing the plan.

The statement is supported by notable figures including former Presidents and Prime Ministers from the Pacific region.

The leaders emphasize the need for a responsible approach to nuclear waste disposal and urge Japan to consider alternatives that respect environmental and human well-being.

The Pacific Elders Voice includes Hilde Heine — former President of the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Thomas “Tommy” Remengesau Jr — former President of Palau, Anote Tong — former President of the Republic of Kiribati, Enele

Sopoaga — former Prime Minister of Tuvalu, Dame Meg Taylor — former secretary-general of the Pacific Island Forum Secretariat and Robert Underwood — former Member of United States Congress and president of the University of Guam.