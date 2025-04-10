Former Labasa Town Council acting CEO resumes work

The Labasa Town Council

The acting chief executive of the Labasa Town Council has resumed work today following a brief suspension.

However, Mohammed Ali has been asked to step aside from his duty as acting CEO for the time being to allow investigation into an allegation of financial breach and loss.

This morning Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa and the Labasa Special Administrators meet to discuss the matter.

They also establish that the suspension may have breached normal procedure.

Nalumisa says Ali will now return to work.

“The very purpose of why we have the meeting with the special administrators of Labasa Town Council today is for me to establish what actually has happened and also establish whether due process was followed or not. So something that we discussed at great length today and that it was unanimously agreed that we are going to withdraw the suspension because proper procedures weren’t followed for the sake of good governance, transparency, and better accountability.”

Nalumisa adds that an investigation team will be appointed to look into the matter.

He says the claims need to be verified, and the acting CEO will need to be given time to respond to the allegations.

Meanwhile, the minister also visited the Savusavu market project and is expected to be in Nabouwalu tomorrow to see the progress of the Nabouwalu terminal project.



