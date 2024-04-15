Former Fijian shaken by Bondi stabbing

[Source: SaltWire]

A former Fiji citizen has expressed her horror at the weekend’s stabbing incident at the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping center in Sydney, Australia.

Reshma Singh, who left Fiji 10 years ago, says the attack has sent shockwaves throughout the city.

Singh, who visited the shopping center twice previously, described it as a welcoming and friendly environment.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh says she lives approximately 30 minutes from the shopping center.



[Reshma Singh]

“It was shocking to me; I can’t talk about that. I am still in shock that this thing happened and innocent people died.”

Singh says the incident comes just over 10 years after the deadly Lindt Cafe siege in Sydney, a memory that still lingers for many residents.

She says the latest incident has refreshed those wounds.

“I was just thinking; I was imagining that if I were there, I would have just died by looking in shock.”

Six people have died and several others injured, including a nine-month-old baby, in the stabbing incident at the busy shopping mall on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Australian Police, it appears the attacker targeted women, and five of the six people who died were women.