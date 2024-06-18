Former Deputy COMPOL highlights need for stronger units

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Former Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, says strengthening existing police units will boost the fight against illicit drugs.

Acknowledging efforts to work with partners like the Australian Federal Police and Colombian National Police, Tudravu says the Fiji Police is not alone in fighting drugs.

He also acknowledges the restoration in the police relationship between the Fiji Police and the AFP.

Tudravu says strengthening existing units within the institution and empowering them with technical and logistics support will allow them to do their job well.