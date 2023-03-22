Former AG being questioned

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is being questioned at the Valelevu Police Station.

Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions, Acting ACP Sakeo Raikaci confirms he is being questioned with regards to a report lodged by the Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa last month.

This is in relation to various allegations of abuse of office and the use of forged documents.

It is understood that former Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem will also be questioned later today.