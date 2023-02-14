Formal police report lodged against former SOE and AG

Former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem and former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum.

The Police Force confirms it has received a formal complaint against the former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem and former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum.

Chief of Intelligence and Investigations Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci says the complaints were lodged by the Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa.

The complaint is in relation to various allegations of abuse of office.

Article continues after advertisement

The report was lodged at the Totogo Police Station.

The matter has been referred to the Criminal Investigations Department for investigation.