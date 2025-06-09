Forestry cash boost sparks jobs

The government is scaling up its forestry subsidy program to grow forest-based businesses especially in rural areas.

Forestry Minister Alitia Bainivalu states the scheme now supports small wood enterprises with a turnover below $1.25 million through grants for value-adding machines.

Since its launch in 2015, the program has supported 46 businesses with a total of $433,788.

It was suspended several times due to cyclones and COVID-19, but resumed in 2022 with $30,000 and later grew to $200,000 under the Coalition Government.

Bainivalu said the focus was now on helping mahogany landowners process leftover wood from logging operations.

In partnership with the Fiji Hardwood Corporation Limited and Fiji Mahogany Trust, 19 youth from Vugalei in Tailevu were trained in timber processing and helped set up the Gaunavou Cooperative.

The group has made over 170 beds worth $150,000 and is now exporting to Samoa and Tonga. It also supplies furniture to Courts and is part of the Fiji Made brand.

In the 2023–2024 financial year, 16 groups received help including a joinery in Ra and a fire-hit workshop in Nausori.

Bainivalu said the ministry would soon introduce tougher selection rules and monitor each recipient for at least three years.

She said the program has had wins and losses but has strong potential to lift rural livelihoods and support sustainable forestry.









