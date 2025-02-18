Focus on road issue not politics, says Seruiratu

[File Photo]

“A responsible government must be prepared to engage in constructive dialogue on pressing national issues,” Seruiratu said.

He was referring to comments made by Ro Filipe, who said “without (Voreqe) Bainimarama they have no chance of returning to Parliament”, while responding to Seruiratu’s criticism on Fiji’s road conditions.

Ro Filipe said Seruiratu’s comments insulted hard-working staff who were working day and night to deliver public services, including contractors and “all road workers sweating it out there day and night.”

The minister said Seruiratu had two years left, his Opposition Members had deserted him “and he has no political party.”

Seruiratu said the state of Fiji’s roads affected every Fijian—from daily commuters and businesses to emergency services and the wider economy.



“The public expects solutions, not political posturing. Leadership demands accountability, decisiveness, and action—qualities that must be reflected in how national concerns are addressed,” he said.

“It is imperative that the Minister prioritizes tangible results over political maneuvering. His responsibility is to the people of Fiji, and ensuring the urgent repair and maintenance of our road network should be a top priority. Deflecting concerns does not resolve the problem; a clear strategy, improved oversight, and efficient implementation do.”