FNU 2024 roadshow

[ Source : Supplied ]

The Fiji National University has been interacting with students and parents to offer assistance on career paths at their roadshows in the Central, Western and Northern Divisions.

The roadshow, which was launched on January 13th in Nausori has moved to the other divisions from last week.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba says the roadshow has attracted hundreds of students for enrollment, academic counselling, instant offer letters, programme details, campus information, and to explore the programmes and courses offered by the University.

Article continues after advertisement

Nabobo-Baba says whether students have received the marks they were aiming for or not, they must remember that their family and supporters are still proud of them.

She says at FNU, they have a programme for everyone.

The roadshow will continue from this Thursday to Saturday in Nausori, Navua, Sigatoka, Ba Bus Stand, in Tavua, Rakiraki and FNPF Plaza in Nadi.

The roadshow team will also be at Tappoos City in Lautoka on Saturday.

They will also be stationed in the Northern Division.