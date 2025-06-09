FNPF urged to modernize

The Fiji National Provident Fund is under pressure to boost returns and improve member communication, Standing Committee on Social Affairs Chair Iliesa Vanawalu said while speaking in Parliament.

He explained that the FNPF now holds $10.6 billion in assets, securing retirement savings for over 423,000 members with $8.1 billion belonging directly to contributors.

Vanawalu noted stagnant returns from government bonds and urged the Fund to explore offshore investments to diversify and enhance returns for members.

He called for a review of the FNPF Act to modernize operations and enable seasonal workers in Australia and New Zealand to contribute.

Vanawalu stressed that the Fund must also strengthen communication to keep members informed about major investments and associated risks.

