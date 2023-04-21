FNPF considers offshore investment

Fiji National Provident Fund Chair Daksesh Patel

The Fiji National Provident Fund is looking at offshore investment in line with one of its strategic priorities to optimize the investment portfolio.

Fiji National Provident Fund Chair Daksesh Patel says it is important that the Fund invest offshore to diversify its risks.

Patel says there is limited investment opportunities in Fiji.

“There is only a few places the fund can go and find its place, therefore offshore investment for the fund becomes very important to enhance member’s returns.”

Patel says they are working closely with various international superfunds.

He adds that they are looking at investing jointly with them.