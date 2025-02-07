FMA wants action on termination and racial remark

Fiji Medical Association President Dr. Alipate Vakamocea and Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Jalesi Nakarawa

The Fiji Medical Association wants a full inquiry into what it claims is a biased decision to terminate the former senior medical officer at the Fiji Corrections Service.

This comes amidst claims of racism against Dr. Singh.

This position is now held in an acting capacity by Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa’s wife, Loma Nakarawa.

Article continues after advertisement

Loma was initially appointed as a nurse practitioner.

FMA says it has received a letter from Dr. Singh and the letter basically articulates his termination without cause by the Commissioner of Corrections.

The medical body says while they understand that this is within the powers of the Commissioner under the contract, the issue of contention here was the timing of the dismissal.

On January 20th, the doctor had met with his immediate supervisor Mr. Alevio Turaga, and the Commissioner of Corrections Dr. Nakarawa.

This was to discuss a racist email sent from Mr. Turaga to the doctor.

According to Doctor Singh, this issue was raised directly with Dr. Nakarawa after which a meeting was organized between the Doctor, Mr. Turaga and Dr. Nakarawa.

Following this meeting, the doctor was then instructed by the Commissioner to conduct an orientation for new medical staff, one of whom was Loma Nakarawa.

She was being appointed as a Nurse Practitioner in that department.

Immediately following this orientation, Dr. Singh was then presented with the dismissal letter.

Commissioner Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa has defended the appointment of his wife, Loma Nakarawa, stating that the process was conducted transparently and based on merit.

Jalesi Nakarawa emphasized that the position was advertised, and proper procedures were followed.

He reveals that three appointments were made, but one individual has since withdrawn, prompting the need to re-advertise the role.

Despite the concerns, the commissioner maintains that the hiring process was conducted fairly and in line with established guidelines.

He has also refused to comment on the allegations of racism.

We have sent questions to the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who is also chair of the Constitutional Offices Commission.