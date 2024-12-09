FMA calls on ministry to declare HIV outbreak

The Fiji Medical Association (FMA) is calling on the Health Ministry to declare a HIV outbreak.

In a statement today, FMA president Dr Alipate Vakamocea said they are “deeply concerned” about the alarming rise in HIV cases across Fiji and the impact it was having on children.

In a press release in August this year, the Health Ministry said Fiji recorded 552 new HIV cases from January to June 2024, up 33 percent, when compared to last year.

And the cases were recorded in every division, with Central recording 380, Western 151, Northern 19, and Eastern 2 new HIV cases each.

While sexual transmission was the primary mode of transmission, as seen in 2024, 85 of the 552 cases were transmitted through injectable drug use – these are individuals who have identified themselves as using injectable drugs.

Dr Vakamocea said the surge, compounded by challenges in testing, treatment, and prevention, represented a significant public health threat that required immediate and decisive action.

He said as healthcare professionals dedicated to safeguarding the health and well-being of our communities, the FMA strongly urges the Health Ministry to first declare a HIV outbreak by officially recognizing that the surge in HIV cases defines an outbreak and the recognition will allow for leveraging lessons from COVID to mobilize resources, enhance multisectoral collaboration, and engage international technical assistance to contain the epidemic.

Dr Vakamocea said the FMA was also calling for expanded, targeted testing, prevention, and treatment efforts, by prioritizing community-led and point-of-care testing to reach key populations and underserved groups while scaling up combination prevention approaches such as needle syringe exchange program, condom programming, and Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP).

He also called for strengthened linkage to care, same-day Anti-Retroviral Treatment (ART) initiation, and retention efforts by deploying additional resources to HUB centers and sub-divisional facilities.

Dr Vakamocea also called on the ministry to actively re-engage individuals lost to follow-up, to curb AIDS-related deaths, and address the disturbing rise in pediatric HIV cases and AIDS-related deaths by strengthening prevention of Parent-to-Child Transmission (PPTCT) programs and ensuring timely pediatric treatment and care.

The FMA believe that a united, coordinated, and evidence-based response is critical to curbing the HIV epidemic and preventing further loss of life.

The FMA is calling on the Health ministry to prioritize the implementation of the Fiji HIV and Illicit Drug Surge Strategy 2024–2026 as an immediate step toward epidemic control.

FBC News has reached out to the Health Ministry for comment.