FLS slams rushed Competition Bill consultation

The Fiji Law Society is calling for more time and a more independent process to consider the proposed Competition and Consumer Commission Bill 2026.

The Society says the 113-page Bill represents a fundamental rewrite of laws affecting businesses, consumers and investment across Fiji, yet stakeholders were given only eight days to make submissions.

It says the draft was released on July 29, with submissions initially due on August 7.

The Society has raised concerns about the Bill’s proposed enforcement powers, penalties, drafting inconsistencies and the lack of supporting data and impact assessments.

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It is also calling for the Government to release the complete legislative package, including proposed regulations, merger thresholds and a formal market and regulatory impact assessment.

The Fiji Law Society supports modernising Fiji’s competition and consumer laws, but says the reforms must be properly scrutinised and independently assessed before progressing further.