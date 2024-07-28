Flooding and climate change impact Nadoria Villagers

The Nadoria village in Rewa

Flooding and the escalating impacts of climate change are serious concerns for the villagers of Nadoria in Rewa.

Village Turaga ni Koro, Jone Ravai, highlighted that the village frequently experiences flooding, including the road linking the main road to the village, which hampers the movement of villagers.

Ravai explained that despite their efforts to mitigate the flooding by digging drains, the situation continues to deteriorate.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have put in place drains, water is still coming into the village. We continue to do whatever it takes to keep us safe. Nadoria is one of the five villages in the District of Dreketi in the province of Rewa that faces this issue almost daily.”

Ravai added that the village’s location at the lowest point of the Rewa Delta exacerbates the problem.

The villagers are increasingly struggling with the adverse effects of climate change, necessitating urgent and effective solutions to safeguard their community and livelihoods.