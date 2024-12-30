Flood damage assessed as evacuees return home

Evacuation centers [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Health in Fiji is actively conducting assessments of homes impacted by flooding to ensure the safety of families as they return.

Commissioner Apolosi Lewaqai confirmed that two evacuation centres remain operational: Tavua District Primary School in Tavua and Andrews Primary School in Nadi.

“There are two families in Tavua, and for the one in Andrews Primary School, there were a total of 56 families, but most of them have moved back to their homes, so we’re moving them back to their homes, so as of now, as we speak, the Ministry of Health is already there to see that their homes are safe for them to move back.”

Article continues after advertisement

Preliminary assessments show that the flooding primarily affected roads in rural and inland areas.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

A team has been deployed to address the issue, with expectations that the infrastructure will be restored to normalcy by tomorrow.

As the cyclone season is ongoing, Lewaqai urged the public to remain vigilant and prepared.

With the New Year’s holiday approaching, many people are expected to visit beaches in the Western Division.

However, Lewaqai advised caution as debris and garbage from the river may have washed up on the shores.

“Definitely most of the beaches in the Western Division will be full of people to go and enjoy the sunshine, of course with their families. Just take precaution because most of the garbage and debris that has been washed away by the river will be stuck in most of our beaches, so I can request that we always take precautionary measures.”

He also extended his gratitude to major stakeholders, especially the police, for maintaining law and order during the period of adverse weather.