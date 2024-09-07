Float parade shines through the rain

[Source: Suva City Council/ Facebook]

Heavy rain in Suva today failed to dampen the enthusiasm of the crowds who turned out for the 2024 Hibiscus Festival float procession.

Fijians of all ages gathered in large numbers to witness the event, as the festival’s closing and the crowning of Miss Hibiscus draw near.

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces band led the march, while the nine Queen contestants rode on their elaborately decorated floats.

[Source: Suva City Council/ Facebook]

The procession also featured Girl Guides, Scouts, and children in vibrant costumes.



[Source: Suva City Council/ Facebook]

At the conclusion of the march, Miss Sigatoka River Safari, Siteri Qalibau, was awarded the title of Best Float.

The 2024 Hibiscus Queen will be crowned later this evening.