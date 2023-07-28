Flight attendants get emotional

Akesa Delai (left), Chanel Stephen.

It was an emotional moment for a number of Fiji Airways flight attendants as they returned to the skies yesterday, after being reinstated following their unfortunate termination during the height of the pandemic.

Cabin crew Chanel Stephen describes the experience as nothing short of amazing.

As part of the first group to be given their wings again, Stephen says it felt as if they had never left the skies.

She says that having spent the past three years on the sidelines, the feeling of being actively engaged in their passion once more was simply exhilarating.

“It was a few cobwebs; we had to dust off the cobwebs, but it’s muscle memory for us. I’ve been flying since 2013, so I’ve been flying for a few years, but it felt good to get back into the rhythm.”

Stephen also praises the new crew members who were recently recruited, acknowledging their exceptional contributions to keeping the airline alive during challenging times.



Akesa Delai, another seasoned flight attendant with over two decades of flying experience, says it was a sense of fulfilment to be back in her iconic uniform.

Delai’s extensive experience and expertise are set to provide invaluable guidance and mentorship to the new generation of flight attendants, creating a harmonious and dynamic team on board.

She adds that it’s still a surreal moment, as they have been fighting really hard to get back into the mix.

At least 200 former cabin crew members are undergoing various stages of training before they fly again.