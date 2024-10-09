Five hospitalized after accident

Two drivers and three passengers are currently hospitalized following a head-on collision between two delivery trucks in the early hours near Droca, Nasarawaqa in Bua.

The accident this morning involved trucks from two companies, causing one truck to overturn on the roadside.

FBC News has learned that some passengers are receiving treatment at the Lekutu Health Center while two have been transferred to Labasa Hospital.

Police are still awaiting medical updates from traffic officers in the North.

They have also confirmed that the two drivers and the hospitalized passengers are awaiting further medical assessments.