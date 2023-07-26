Fish warden roles to be reviewed

The effectiveness of the role played by fish wardens in communities and coastal villages has been raised during the National Resources Owners Committee talanoa session.

Dawasamu District Representative Sanaila Rokotuivuna says the work they do seems to be incomplete as there is no permanent power or authority on them to fully perform their role.

“I’m saying this because at times what they do is just arrest people who do not abide by the law, and from there on, it does not seem to be completed.”

Article continues after advertisement

The fish warden’s role is to protect their fishing grounds from illegal fishing activities and maintain the enforcement of the relevant fisheries legislation.

Addressing the concern, Permanent Secretary for Fisheries Atelaite Rokosuka says that there is a relationship and agreement between the Ministry and fish wardens that need to be further strengthened.

Rokusuka adds that she is thankful to the government for the budget allocation, which will now enable her to monitor the work done by fish wardens and changes can be expected this year.