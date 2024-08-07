Fish Cage Culture System work starts

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry, Alitia Bainivalu [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry, Alitia Bainivalu, states that the ministry is currently working on the implementation of the Fish Cage Culture Project also known as the Makogai Island Project.

The project focuses on diversifying from giant clam culture to culturing candidate fish species in collaboration with local and overseas partners and institutions.

Bainivalu says discussions with the South Pacific Community were conducted to undertake a preliminary assessment of the economic feasibility of marine finfish farming in Fiji and to identify candidate species for culture.

She adds the major drawback in the implementation of this project is the lack of a proper modern hatchery and laboratory facilities.

“Fiji’s geographical position, being cyclone-prone, also hinders progress in this aspect of fisheries development due to frequent adverse weather conditions and natural disasters that may destroy significant investments in marine fish cage culture.”

The allocated budget for 2024–2025 includes $400,000 for establishing a solar farm at Makogai Research Station.

This project will provide a consistent power supply for the water pumps and aerators needed for the proposed cage culture species.