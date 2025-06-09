First agribusiness incubator opens

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji has launched its first Agribusiness Incubation Centre to support Micro, Small and Medium enterprises in agriculture and strengthen the economy.

The Centre will provide business development services, training, mentorship, and improved access to markets and finance.

It aims to boost agribusiness start-ups and promote food security through the entire agricultural value chain.

The project is funded by the European Union through the Food and Agriculture Organization’s STODAS program and implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Trade, Ministry of Agriculture, and FAO.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica said the centre would drive value addition, resilience and Fiji’s vision for an export-driven, climate-smart and diversified agriculture industry.

He said it reflects government’s commitment to strengthening food security, empowering farmers and creating new opportunities for women and youth.

Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna said the centre equips farmers and agripreneurs with both advanced farming skills and business knowledge.

He said it bridges the gap between production and market access, increasing incomes and encouraging sustainable practices.

EU Ambassador Barbara Plinkert said the pandemic highlighted the central role of agriculture in the economy and that the European Union is proud to support Fiji’s incubator under the STODAS project.

She said the Global Gateway Strategy seeks to mobilise investment, promote digitalisation, and create new opportunities for businesses and communities.

FAO’s Assistant Representative in Fiji Joann Young said the EU-funded incubator would support youth, women, and scalable entrepreneurs, helping them grow and contribute to food and nutrition security across the Pacific.

