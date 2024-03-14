Firefighters urged to prioritize their health

[File Photo]

Firefighters in the Northern Division have been urged to prioritize a daily general health check-ups.

This has been highlighted by the National Fire Authority chief executive, Puamau Sowane, during the mid-year inspection carried out at the Labasa Fire Station.

He stressed the need to put an end to the trend of losing officers due to health negligence and unhealthy lifestyles that contribute to non-communicable diseases.

Sowane adds that fighters should seriously look into taking care of themselves, continue to do daily exercises, eat healthy foods, and live a disciplined, healthy life.

He adds that officers are there for the people, and they should continue to uphold what they have been assigned and called to do for the people of Fiji.

The CEO is currently touring and conducting general inspections in the northern division, including the Labasa, Seaqaqa, Savusavu, and Nabouwlau fire stations.