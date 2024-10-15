NFA to step-up school inspections

[Photo: Supplied]

The National Fire Authority will step up inspections of all schools to ensure they are fire safety compliant.

It is also calling on the central Government and school authorities to seriously consider investing in their properties through insurance.

The call is being made by NFA chief executive Puamau Sowane in the wake of two recent school fires.

Desbhandhu Vitogo School in Lautoka was damaged in fire last Saturday and the Lomaivuna High School also sustained damage in fire last Sunday.



Four classrooms, an office, a staff room and a computer room was destroyed at Desbhandhu Vitogo School.

The estimated cost of damage is $380,000.



The school was vacant at the time of the fire.

An investigation will be carried out to determine the probable cause of fire.

The Lomaivuna High School in Vunidawa sustained 90 percent damage and the cost is estimated at $90, 000.



The fire damaged an office, staff room, a classroom, and a sick bay.

Sowane says they have already inspected 25 schools, including 12 major boarding schools in Viti Levu and Taveuni.



He adds that these inspections were either requested by the schools or scheduled by NFA as part of our high-risk assessment strategy.

Sowane says their goal is to lower the incidence of school fires by ensuring compliance with fire safety standards.



He adds that NFA statistics show that from January 2019 to 15th October, 2024, a total of 22 school buildings sustained more than 90% damage in fires.