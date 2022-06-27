116 Fijians suffer or die from burns

A recent study has revealed that 116 Fijians have died or were admitted to the hospital since 2005 as a result of burns.

This was highlighted by Ministry of Health Head of Wellness Doctor Devina Nand during the Burns Unit workshop.

According to the study, 92.2 percent of burns occurred at home, with 85.3% being unintentional.

Dr. Nand says the study also established that burns were a significant public health burden in Fiji, requiring prevention and management strategies informed by important differences in the context of these injuries among the major ethic groups in the country.

She adds that global data reveals that females have slightly higher rates of death from burns compared to males.

Dr Nand revealed that self-directed or interpersonal violence is one of the many reasons burns occur.

She says, apart from adult women, children are particularly vulnerable to burns and it is the fifth most common cause of non-fatal childhood injuries.

Dr. Nand says burns are a global public health problem, accounting for an estimated 180, 000 deaths annually.