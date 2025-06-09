Fines issued over sale of loose cigarettes

20 individuals have been fined in recent weeks for selling loose cigarettes.

This comes as the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Fiji Police Force, ramps up enforcement of the Tobacco Control Act 2010.

The Ministry confirms that some offenders have already been produced in court and sentenced to 100 days imprisonment, after failing to pay their fines within the mandated period.

Selling single rolls of cigarettes is strictly prohibited under the Tobacco Control Act, and the offence carries a fixed penalty of $1,000.

Those who fail to pay the fine within 21 days risk facing criminal charges in the Magistrates Court.

The Ministry, through its Tobacco Control and Enforcement Unit, has resumed quarterly enforcement operations alongside the Fiji Police Force, Municipal Councils, and Environmental Health Officers, who are authorized under the legislation to carry out such actions.

MoH stresses that selling loose cigarettes not only undermines national tobacco control efforts, but also increases accessibility to tobacco products particularly among minors.

