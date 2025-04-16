Financial scams fuel crime increase

The Police Force recorded an overall increase in crime by 19 percent last month compared to the same period last year.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu revealed that out of the 2,006 registered crime cases, 218 were from previous years.

The increasing trend of cybercrime particularly financial scams contributed to the spike.

Tudravu outlined that 119 of the recorded cases involved obtaining financial advantage through deception, with 94 percent of these incidents took place in prior years but officially logged last month.

One notable case involved an individual facing 69 charges for an investment scam worth around $65,000.

Despite the overall rise in crime, the Police Commissioner pointed to a decrease in serious offenses, including burglary, rape, robbery, and defilement.

He also noted a decline in cases such as attempted rape, aggravated robbery, and assault with intent to commit rape.





