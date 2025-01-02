Financial dependency traps women in abuse

Domestic violence remains a pervasive issue with financial dependency emerging as a barrier preventing women from leaving abusive relationships.

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Center has pointed out that many women rely on their partners for financial support, making it difficult to escape situations of domestic violence.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali explained that the lack of financial independence, often linked to limited education and work opportunities, traps women in cycles of abuse and hinders their recovery.

Article continues after advertisement

“And also poverty for women, that’s the other thing. Particularly if they haven’t had an education, and particularly if they have become dependent on the husband financially.”



FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali

Ali said that economic dependence leaves women vulnerable as they often have no means to support themselves or their children once they leave abusive homes.

This financial instability forces many to endure harmful situations.

To address the rising demand for assistance, the FWCC has expanded its support services.

This includes providing counselling, essential resources, and advocacy to help women regain control of their lives.

FWCC Counselor Supervisor Elina Cagilaba said that the centre was committed to helping women rebuild after experiencing abuse.

“Financial assistance provided to them to help them, you know, start a new, start afresh, or to help those relatives who are likely to be looking after them.”

The support includes guiding them toward self-sufficiency and offering tools to establish a stable future.

FWCC is urging the government, communities and private sector to invest in policies and programs that promote women’s financial independence.